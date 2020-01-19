GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's been nearly 60 years since four N.C. A&T students took a non-violent stand, by sitting at a lunch counter, sparking the national sit-in movement.

This year the International Civil Rights Center & Museum will mark the occasion with thier annual awards and fundraising gala.

The theme of the 2020 gala is "The Movement Continues."

This year's gala will also mark another milestone, 10 years since the museum opened.

In addition to remembering this milestones, the gala will honor national and local activists who have made significant contributions to advancing human and civil rights.

For more information on this year's gala, watch the video above, or head over the to museum's website by clicking here.

