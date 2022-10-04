Body Language in Interviews With Blanca Cobb

How to look the part, before being offered the position.

I saw a tweet from local business owner Tracy Myers, who asked parents to teach their kids “how” to interview for jobs. Now, I want to talk about ways body language can help your teen land a job.

Interviews are conducted either in person or virtually. When you step foot onto the property, realize that someone is watching you. The thing is, you may not know who. When you’re jumping onto a virtual interview, realize that what you’re doing while waiting for the interview starts says a lot about you.

You should show confident and friendly body language such as head level, chin up, shoulders back, and sitting/standing up straight. When walking, lookup, take purposeful steps about one foot and one-half strides long, shoulders are loose, and arms are swinging.

If on Zoom, stay camera center and about an arm's length plus one foot away from the camera. This will make sure that you’re not a bobblehead and the hiring manager can see the upper body and when you use your hands. Make sure that the camera is at eye height.

A great way to establish rapport with the hiring manager with your body language is mirroring their body language. For example, if they adjust their collar, then wait a few minutes, and adjust your sleeve. Remember that people who like people who are like themselves. And having body language similarities can increase the feeling of familiarity.

It’s important to come across as collegial with the hiring manager to give a good impression. One way to achieve this is to pay attention to where you sit. If possible, sit caddy corner to them because it’s not as intimidating. When you sit directly across from them, it can engender confrontational feelings.