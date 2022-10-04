Interview Tips With Blanca Cobb

Teens looking for summer jobs check this out!

One thing we pride ourselves on here at WFMY News 2 is getting answers for you, our viewers. You never know what messages we’ll find on social media. Recently, I saw a tweet from Tracy Myers, who owns a used car dealership here in the Triad. Tracy asked parents to teach their kids “how” to interview for a job in his tweet.

With the end of the school year wrapping up soon, it’s a great time to give teens tips on a job interview to increase their chance of landing a job.

Here are a few of my tips. Let’s get right to it. A common mistake that teens make in a job interview is pretending to be something that te not. You can’t fake life experiences. You can’t fake maturity. What’s most impressive to a hiring manager is authenticity.

Show up as who you are. Not who you think will impress the hiring manager. A hiring manager will see right through it. They want to know you. What makes you tick? What’s important in a job for you? How you can contribute to the company. How do you fit into the company culture? If you pretend to be something you’re not in an interview, then the hiring manager will wonder who you’ll be on the job. Remember that masks eventually fall off.

When you’re personable, you’re upping your likability factor. When you’re personable, you make others feel comfortable and relaxed. Remember that people want to work with people who they like, who they’re compatible with. Many times, nervousness gets in the way of being personable. When you’re nervous, it’s natural to get quiet and keep to yourself. You have to fight this urge because any behavior perceived as withdrawn can create a negative perception of you.

Here’s a great tip to help you relax and manage your nerves during the interview. Do a toe squeeze to help you relax. Squeeze your toes as tight as you can until it almost hurts. Hold the squeeze for a few minutes, and then release.

Teens will find interviews easy when they’re going well, and they can answer all the questions. But, what do you do when the interviewer stumps you with a question? Or you’re not sure how to respond? How you handle this gives the interviewer insight into your ability to manage stress and your problem-solving ability. This is where transparency will go a long way. To buy a little time to answer the question, you can say something like, “Great question. I haven’t thought about it before. Let me take a few seconds to think about it.” Don’t feel rushed to answer. When you’re thoughtful about your answers, the hiring manager will realize that you’re conscientious.