Navigating social spaces as an introvert

Hosting doesn’t have to be stressful with these tips

Summer brings warm weather. And warm weather brings people together as many want to enjoy the sun, longer days, and being outside. When people get together, many times, it's with family and friends. Being with people we know is comfortable. What if your roommates or romantic partner want to entertain people, and you're an introvert? How can you be a gracious host when you'd rather be low-key?

An introvert is a personality trait where you're more comfortable and prefer to recharge by yourself without lots of external stimulation like parties or large gatherings. An introvert is quite happy being with a select few people. Too much external stimulation is exhausting for an introvert. After too much time with others or in a group setting, introverts need alone or quiet time to recharge.

Typically, this isn't an issue if you and your romantic partner or you and your roommates are all introverts. It's when one person is an extravert who thrives from being around people and loads of external stimulation, and the other is an introvert when problems pop up. It can be helpful to limit the number of new people on your guest list when possible. When you're entertaining, talk to one or two new faces at a time. This will help minimize sensory overload. And take a 5–10-minute break to be alone when needed to recharge. It can be discreet by going into the kitchen to tidy up the cocktail or food area. Or, tell your romantic partner or roommates that you're going to take a few minutes to yourself. Make sure that it's a few minutes, and when you rejoin the group, you're back into your host mode.

It can be challenging for your partner or roommates to understand why you just can't be the party's life. They might think that you're being rude because you're not as social or engaging with guests as they'd like for you to be or as they are. Try not to take it personally, although it feels that way. Sometimes, it's hard for an extrovert to understand that you need social interactions in doses. Either before or after the get-together, ask them how they envision the party to be. Get their expectations and then talk to them about what might work or might not work for you. Get their help when you need a moment to yourself during your get-together. Come up with a nonverbal sign or a catchphrase that you can say to let them know that you need a few minutes.