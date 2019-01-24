A dad and step-dad are going viral and not because of problems, but because they get along. You might be wondering if you should achieve the same goal. When you become selfless then you're on the right track. This means that you put the children above all else. And you have to have buy in from your ex. You should strive to be the best parent or step-parent you can be. If you have a healthy relationship with the step parent then it'll benefit the children. You don't have to be best friends in order to be effective co-parents. Mutual respect and civility is important. If for whatever reason you can't achieve that type of relationship, it isn't a failure. Continue to be the best parent or stepparent as that's most important for children's development.

Share your thoughts on my Facebook page: Blanca Cobb-Body Language Expert. Write on my time line and I'll get back to you. While you're on my page, I'd appreciate if you give it a "like".