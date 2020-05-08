Is it safe for repairmen to come in your home during a pandemic?

WFMY News 2 home expert weighs in on home improvement, projects and repairs during the COVID-19 crisis.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — During the pandemic, you've been at home a lot and probably noticed a lot about your home that needs repairs or improvements.

WFMY News 2 home expert Tom Garcia said home improvement stores have noticed and kept busy during this time.

He said as you dive into projects, it's important to remember those small maintenance tasks too like replacing the air filters or cleaning out the gutters.

These simple tasks are usually easy to do on your own, but if left alone they could turn into a bigger problem that would need to be left to a professional.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, it may be harder to find a repairman to come into your home. That's why virtual renovations have been increasing in popularity.

Garcia said those are great avenues, but sometimes you need them face-to-face.

"If it involves something you're not comfortable with such as getting up on a ladder, like maybe you've got a gutter that needs to be cleaned out, that may not be something that you need to be doing because we know with ladders, slips and falls, and that's the number one way folks get hurt in homes," Garcia said.

If you need to call in a professional, Garcia said to make sure both you and the contractor are protected. He said the contractor should have workers compensation and general liability insurance.

"Even in these crazy times, you want to make sure that you're hiring contractors that have those criteria in place to protect you the homeowner," Garcia said.