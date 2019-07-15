GREENSBORO, N.C. — Not every company can make it 80 plus years, but there is one in our community celebrating 82 years in business, and you get the reward!

Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 82nd birthday, but it's your party!

Headquartered in Winston-Salem, the company was founded in 1937 by Vernon Carver Rudolph.

During the early summer of 1937, Rudolph decided to leave Nashville, Tennessee to open a doughnut shop. He arrived in Winston-Salem with $25 in cash, a few pieces of doughnut-making equipment, the secret recipe, and the name Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.

According to the company's website, Rudolph's last $25 was used to rent a building across from Salem Academy and College in what is now called historic Old Salem.

The tasty treats became instantly popular and today, Krispy Kreme has 1,400 retail shops in 33 countries. So, here's the really sweet part.

Starting Monday, July 15 you can try Krispy Kreme's new birthday batter filled donut and then on Friday, July 19 when you buy one dozen donuts you get a dozen original glazed for $1.

The new Original Filled Birthday Batter Doughnut is festively filled with birthday cake batter, dipped in strawberry icing and topped with sprinkles. The doughnuts will be available for one week only starting Monday, July 15 through Sunday, July 21st.

Krispy Kreme put the entire deal on their website. We linked you to it here.