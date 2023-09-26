"It takes a village"| The Zetas of High Point adopt Parkview Village Elementary School

The Delta Kappa Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. works with students through mentorship and service projects.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Volunteers are so important when it comes to the success of our schools. WFMY News 2 hosted its Read to Succeed Program at Parkview Village Elementary in High Point on September 21. While at the school, we met a group of women making a big impact on the students and staff.

The Delta Kappa Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. has adopted the school. It’s all a part of the Adopt-A-School program. The program is one of the sorority’s national initiatives.

“Our Adopt-A-School program with Parkview Village Elementary School started in 2013,” First Vice President Donna Foster said. “Since then, we’ve done several activities for Parkview. We’ve supported our teachers throughout the year with teacher appreciation, we’ve donated breakfast, lunch, snacks, and gifts. We’ve also done the Z-Pack it Up Program, which is one of our national initiatives where we provide bookbags and school supplies for our students throughout the year.”

This past Spring, the group also participated in the Community Day at Parkview Village Elementary where they strolled for the students. Members said the community continues to embrace their involvement with students.

“The community has been very appreciative of everything we do in supporting their students, supporting their children, and in supporting their teachers,” Cheryl Hepburn, Delta Kappa Zeta member, said. “It’s not only the teachers but also the whole community. It takes a village to raise a child and I think our involvement has definitely had a positive impact on this community.”

There are several active historically Black fraternities in sororities in the Triad. Both Foster and Hepburn said it’s important the groups stay involved in the school system.

“Service is what we do,” Foster said. “I think by us being positive role models in our schools and seeing us in their schools it’s important. Also, education and supporting them in our initiatives which is scholarship, they see positive role models within us. I think it’s important for them to not just see the Zetas but all Divine Nine within the schools.”