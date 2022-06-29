'It's my time!' Former GPD officer turned entrepreneur launches clothing line and boutique

Wendy Hunt focused on finding her passion and purpose during the pandemic and it turned out to be a lifesaver for her mental health and wellness

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The pandemic impacted everyone in some way. Whether it is job loss, financial fears, or depression, people are still dealing with the impact of those sudden changes.

A Greensboro woman turned her time alone into time better spent by pursuing her passion, going from police officer to business owner, and putting a mental health focus on what's important.

"The same faith that God gave me to move down here was the same faith he pumped me up with to say you are going to walk away from your 9 to 5, and you are going to pursue your passion, and it's your time," Hunt said.

Wendy Hunt left New Jersey for North Carolina in 2007 to take a job with the Greensboro Police Department. She put her trust in God and after 15 years of serving with GPD, she decided to leave her job to pursue another dream.

"It has always been my goal to style and open a fashion boutique," Hunt said. "I have very sheik, stylish couture styles for women, and I'm also exploring things for men."

She started pouring into her fashion dreams during the pandemic when the chaos of COVID-19 was cutting deep.

"I went through this phase where I didn't know myself, then I started a fashion line, and that's what got me out of my season of depression," said Hunt.

She opened the Anointed Couture Boutique in March 2022, and less than 90 days later, she's planning her big debut with a fashion show in Greensboro Friday night.

Her first runway show focuses on her exclusive collections with a relatable topic.

"This fashion show is a personal and artistic testament to how fashion has been a way of healing and restoration after overcoming the crucial and personal effects of the pandemic," Hunt said. "I have a lot of people in the show who also experienced anxiety, depression, and isolation during that time."

Her message to anyone struggling with mental health or who wants to start a business is, "Do you! And don't forget to make yourself the priority!"