It’s National Get Gnarly Day! How you can stake steps towards trying new activities

Body language expert Blanca Cobb shares advice on overcoming the fear of failure.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today is National Get Gnarly Day, which encourages people to try new activities and not be bound by the same old way of life.

Fear of failure and judgment and not having a strong conviction in themselves stops people from trying new things. Most people don't want to be criticized if they fail. Some people aren't sure they have what it takes to succeed, so they don't try something new.

If you're open-minded, curious, and courageous, you're likelier to try something new and different. Open-minded and curious people are more willing to explore and take risks, while a dose of courage will get you to execute or try when you're uncertain.

If you're willing to try new things, you're more likely to expand your personal growth, increase your resilience and improve your problem-solving skills. You'll build your self-confidence in tackling new things and succeeding and working around obstacles that will surely get in the way at some point. When you tackle new things, you exercise your critical thinking skills. This will equip you to handle future activities.

Share your thoughts on my Facebook page: Blanca Cobb – Body Language Expert. Write a message on my timeline, and I'll get back to you. While you're on my page, I'd appreciate it if you give my page a "like."

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.