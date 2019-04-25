GREENSBORO, N.C. — Need A Ride? If so, you're in luck. It's National Get On Board Day!

It's all about increasing awareness and support for public transportation among riders and non-riders, elected officials, and stakeholders.

The American Public Transportation Association (APTA) is sponsoring the first-ever National Get On Board Day on Thursday.

APTA's mission is to strengthen and improve public transportation systems.

The association works to ensure that public transportation is available and accessible for everyone in all communities across the country.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the inaugural Get on Board Day with those who directly benefit from public transportation," said David M. Stackrow, APTA Chair and board member of the Capital District Transportation Authority. "We look forward to seeing so many riders and organizations get on board to showcase how public transit helps people and communities thrive."

More than 200 public transit agencies and organizations nationwide will come together to host various activities, events, and special promotions to highlight the economic benefits of public transportation.

In the Triad, Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation (PART), Greensboro Transit Authority (GTA), High Point Transit System (HPTS), and Winston-Salem Transit Authority (WSTA) will offer free rides on all bus routes the whole day.

"The value of public transportation is shown through the many benefits it brings to our nation and its communities both large and small," said APTA President and CEO Paul P. Skoutelas. "Increased investment is a critical component of improving the mobility options that boost the American economy."

A new APTA study shows that 34 million people board public transportation each weekday in the U.S.

While 77 percent of Americans view public transportation as the backbone of a mobile lifestyle, APTA says, only 50 percent report having access to frequent public transportation

The study also found that public transportation systems have more than $232 billion in critical projects in need of investment that would stimulate a 4-to-1 return of $928 billion in economic activity over the next 20 years.

APTA is encouraging community members and leaders to express their support and get on board for public transit by signing its petition for a government commitment to increased investment and expansion of national public transportation.

To learn more about APTA or National Get On Board Day, click here.