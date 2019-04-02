GREENSBORO, N.C. — Have you ever wanted to build something with popsicle sticks? Well here's your chance.

In celebration of National Engineer’s Week in February, residents from Greensboro, High Point, Winston-Salem, Kernersville, and Lexington will compete to see who can create the most efficient popsicle stick bridge.

Greensboro Parks and Recreation is providing free supplies to kids and adults who want to participate. You can register and pick up your supplies at any Greensboro Recreation Center by February 6.

The city's Parks and Recreation departments are also hosting local competitions from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, February 9, 2019.

Greensboro’s competition will be held at Griffin Recreation Center, 5301 Hilltop Rd. The winners from each city competition will go on to the regional competition, February 23, at Deep River Recreation Center, 1529 Skeet Club Rd., High Point.

Participants will compete as individuals in four age groups: 8-10, 11-14, 15-17, and adult.

Bridges will be judged based on how much weight they will support, divided by the total mass of the structures. The top three most efficient bridges in each of the youth categories and the first place in the adult category will advance to the regional competition. There will also be a prize for the most creative design.

