This Friday is Alamance County's Relay for Life. Joining us on the Good Morning Show to tell us all about this year's event are Tina Brown and Kevin King.

The event takes place Friday, May 18 from 6pm to 12am at Burlington City Park, 1333 Overbrook Rd. Burlington, NC. To register for the relay or donate to the American Cancer Society visit the Alamance County's Relay for Life website.

