Three ways to budget and save this holiday shopping season

Money expert Ja'Net Adams offers three easy ways for you to budget and save on your holiday shopping

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thanksgiving turkey, Thanksgiving fellowship, and Thanksgiving shopping! The temptation to go over budget is especially present this time of year.

Money expert Ja'Net Adams, who wrote the book, The Money Attractor, said the shopping season is here, it arrived early, and will last longer.

"The holiday shopping season is upon us, but this year, things are different, thanks to COVID-19," said Adams. "I want to share what you should be aware of and how you can save money on your holiday shopping."

1. Black Friday Is Longer

"In order to not have the long lines many stores have already opened up their Black Friday sales. Some stores have been running sales for almost a week and will continue through Black Friday. If you wait until Black Friday you are going to miss out on some great deals! These deals are online and in the stores so take advantage today!"

2. Shop Local

"Black Friday is not the only day that you can shop. There is also Small Business Saturday. Small Business Saturday is our opportunity to support local business owners. Local businesses have been hit hard this year so this is the perfect time to buy your favorite products from your favorite businesses in town. By doing this you are also helping the local economy," said Adams. Another bonus, you might even save a buck or two buying from a local store instead of paying extra fees for shipping.

3. Make a plan

"Just because Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday are coming up it doesn't mean that you should be going out spending money without a plan. Not having a plan will cause you to overspend. In order to avoid overspending, make a list of gifts you plan to buy. Stick to that list and the amount of money decided on so you can go into the new year with money in your pocket and not a debt you have to pay off."

Remember, there's always a deal but the biggest deals are coming this weekend. The objective of course is not to overspend during these uncertain times.

"Many things are different this year, but you still can win with your money during this shopping season," said Adams.