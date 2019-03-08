GREENSBORO, N.C. — Efforts are underway to Preserve African-American History through the triad, specifically, at Green Book sites. Those sites were places that were open and safe for traveling African Americans during the Jim Crow Era.

The Historic Magnolia House is one of those Green Book sites. It's a former motel that house many African-American writer, musicians, and athlete during Jim Crow.

Fundraising Efforts have helped restore The Magnolia House and Honor its history. But, more money is needed to help keep it open for the community and ongoing restoration efforts.

Tonight, August 3, 2019, Magnolia House is hosting a jazz concert featuring Singer Rhonda Thomas.

There are two shows at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. at the Historic Magnolia House located on Gorrell St. in Greensboro.

Tickets are $40. You can by them online here. Seats are limited.

If you can't make the concert, there are other ways to support. On Sundays you can enjoy a jazz from from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. You can also enjoy dinner at Magnolia's "Juke Joint," every Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.