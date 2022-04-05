Job fair: Alamance-Burlington Schools wants to get ahead of the summer scramble to fill positions

Alamance-Burlington Schools needs to fill jobs in every school across the district. They're hiring teachers, bus drivers, counselors, and more!

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance-Burlington Schools needs to fill the nearly 300 jobs it has open across the district. Instead of scrambling to fill them over the summer, the district is getting ahead of the shortages with a job fair this Saturday, May 7, 2022.

New teachers, transfer teachers, coaches, and bus drivers are wanted and the school district is planning to hire many candidates on the spot.

"Not only is it a job fair but you can be hired on May 7. We're doing interviews at the fair, and we're offering early contracts for positions, so please bring your resume and come ready to explore all of the jobs we have available," said Jermaine Porter, the Director of Equity and Talent Acquisition for ABSS.

The school district is also hiring mechanics, counselors, school nurses, food service workers, and more. You can find the full list on the district's website. You can learn more about the jobs available, qualifications, and salaries at the ABSS district job fair Saturday, May 7 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The fair is being held at the Career and Technical Educational Center located on Buckingham Road in Burlington.