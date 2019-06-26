HIGH POINT, N.C. — It is hard to believe, but every 65 seconds someone in the United States develops Alzheimer's Disease.

If those numbers do not move you, Nancy Brown from High Point hopes her story inspires you to act.

"Two years ago, I lost my dad to Alzheimer's," said Brown. "I saw him change from someone who was fun and active to someone we didn't even recognize. Thankfully we found the Alzheimer's Association and they were able to offer help. Since June is Alzheimer's and brain awareness month I thought it was the perfect time to let you know, you are not alone."

And she's right. Helps is out there.

Alzheimer's is America's sixth leading cause of death, affecting more than 5 million Americans and 16 million caregivers.

You can go to www.alz.org for more information, to get support and to learn more about the symptoms of Alzheimer's disease.

The Alzheimer's Association also offers these 10 Warning Signs. Should these signs appear, it is important to talk about them with the person experiencing symptoms and encourage them to speak with a medical professional.

The Western Carolina Chapter is encouraging people to wear purple to raise awareness of Alzheimer's and honor those affected by the disease.