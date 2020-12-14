'What you want most, over what you want now!' Triad Junior Olympian writes book to inspire children to go after their goals

Triad Junior Olympian Kayla Penn details her trials and triumphs in her new book, "Run Kayla Run"

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Kayla Love Penn has traveled the world, won several medals, and just recently published her first book.

"Practice makes permanent," said Kayla during her Zoom interview with WFMY News 2's Tracey McCain. The 11-year-old Greensboro native uses that motto as well as "Keep Running" to keep her motivated.

"She was able to go to the West Coast Junior Olympics this year, where she medaled in all three of her events," said Kayla's dad, James Penn.

With early training sessions, two-a-day workouts, physical and mental exhaustion, Kayla was determined at the beginning of the year to see all of her hard work pay off.

Come find me TODAY and pick up your copy of “Run Kayla Run” @ The Pop Up Shop in The Four Seasons Town Center!!! #TeamKLP #BuyBlack #RunKaylaRun

*Right beside EXPRESS* pic.twitter.com/N2xgnVVnbR — Kayla Love Penn (@KaylaLovePenn) November 27, 2020

"Burpees, squats, man-killers, hills, laps, parachutes, you know, all the stuff that makes me cry," listed Kayla.

But when it came time to run in the 2020 games, she almost couldn't compete.

"She got injured warming up for the 200 meters," explained Penn. "I felt like I did something horrible because this one mistake was changing my life and I was scared and upset and I thought I couldn't run my race," said Kayla.

Determined to run, she went out there are did her best. And that day, her best set a personal record.

"I wanted this and I've been working for it and I actually did really really good," said Kayla. She clocked a 1:11 in the 400 meters, her personal best.

Kayla's taken all of those experiences, the ups, and the downs, and put them into a book to motivate other children. She named her book, Run Kayla Run.

"Life is supposed to be about trying new things. If you stay stuck on the thing that you're good at all the time, it's going to get stale and boring. You need to mix it up sometimes," said Kayla. "I want other kids to know they can do it; whatever they put their minds to do, they can do!"

The closest I can get to running a race right now is with @KaylaaDee_ on #NintendoSwitch 🏃🏾‍♀️🏃🏾‍♀️🏃🏾‍♀️🏃🏾‍♀️🏃🏾‍♀️🏃🏾‍♀️🏃🏾‍♀️🏃🏾‍♀️🏃🏾‍♀️🏃🏾‍♀️🏃🏾‍♀️🏃🏾‍♀️🏃🏾‍♀️🏃🏾‍♀️🏃🏾‍♀️🏃🏾‍♀️🏃🏾‍♀️🏃🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/JT4zZvzu7T — Kayla Love Penn (@KaylaLovePenn) December 11, 2020

Her gift has taken her all around the world, to the London Olympic Stadium and to Barcelona to meet two-time Olympic Champion Gail Devers. And back home, she recently trained with NC A&T's Kayla White, who clocked the world's fastest time in the 200 meters in 2019.

As an athlete, a published author, and an entrepreneur, there's no question she has big goals, but she is also quick to remind you, she loves being a regular 11-year-old girl.

"I love Mermaids! I have Mermaid inspired nails," said Kayla.