GREENSBORO, N.C. — Working from home during COVID-19 is probably a whole new world for some of you. Getting the job done amid daily distractions from the TV, fridge and family is probably hard. Add a curious toddler to the mix or an energetic four-year-old and its not happening.

The Good Morning Show talked with Mary Grace Thomas via Skype about ways to keep your kids busy, entertained and connected while at home. Thomas teaches three and four-year-old students at the Weekday Preschool at First Presbyterian Church in Greensboro.

WFMY

With school closed until May, Thomas says having a schedule for your children at home is a must. "They need their routine. They need to know that everything is going to be okay. I think that's one of the biggest things is that everything is going to be okay. Routines are a must with that. Its scary for a little kid to change up their routine," said Thomas.

Thomas says you should set aside time where you can enjoy fun activities together. One way is with exercise. The Good Morning Show's Tracey McCain enjoyed a 30 minute routine with her two-year-old daughter, Simone. While it kept Simone's attention the two also enjoyed quality time.

I have the best workout partner you can imagine. Lynch Hunt AWOL FITNESS Online CommUNITY Posted by Tracey McCain on Monday, March 30, 2020

Since you can't do everything together, while you're working from home, you should also plan on dedicating time for your child to play. Thomas says when a child is playing, imagining, creating, building or inventing, they are doing some serious learning. You should do this several times a day in 15- to 30-minute blocks.

"Allowing your children to have time for their own imaginations, their own learning, their own play, but then also having that time when you are with them and helping them along with learning is priceless," said Thomas.

Likewise, dedicate time to read. You want to add 15 to 20 minute reading blocks where your child can do some independent reading while you take a conference call or log into a Zoom meeting. Coloring books are a great tool too.

"Sensory tables are really fun. Giving your kids buckets of water with measuring cups over the sink is a great learning tool," she added.

While you can keep the kids busy inside, Thomas says hanging out in the yard opens the door to all new adventures. "I find with my Guilford County School kids, my older kids sitting at a computer staring at it, of course they're doing really good work, they're learning really good things but by the second hour, or three hour mark of them staring at the computer, they're zombies. They have no energy and their imagination is gone, but the moment that they step outside with the water play, chalk, trampoline, swings and the natural light, they come alive again," said Thomas.

Thomas shared a list of fun and educational activities you can do at home to keep your kids busy. Try these activities for your preschool and elementary school-aged children.

Cosmic Yoga

Freeze Tag

Scavenger Hunt

Tug of War

Balloon Stomp

Relay Races

When it comes to sidewalk chalk, Thomas says let your imagination run wild.

"A great thing for preschoolers is letter recognition. Going out there with the sidewalk chalk and writing out the letters you can take anything from rocks and sticks and trace those letters or if you're feeling a little bit crazy you can get into the water play and use a paint brush and paint the letters," said Thomas.

You can even draw an imaginary city on the sidewalk and get out your toy cars to drive around the city.

"Obstacle courses are fun because you can tell the kids run here, skip here, jump here. It teaches them to listen to instruction and follow directions," said Thomas.

Lastly, if you have extra toilet paper at home, tape some up in your hallways and let the kids try to get through it without ripping it. This game takes a while to set up but it also takes about an hour for kids to work through, giving you more time to spend concentrating on work.

