You hear so much about how adults can handle awkward family situations at family holidays. But, what about kids? As a parent you might be in another room when your kid finds themselves in an awkward situation.

Here are some suggestions to handle some common situations.

Let's say that an aunt loves to pinch cheeks when greeting your kid. Your child has a few options on how to handle. They can take a step back or a step to the side. Or, they can grab their aunts hands to hold them as they're moving towards your kid's face.

Well meaning grandparents might ask about your kid's dating life. Your kid can say something like, "I'll let you know when I start dating." Or, "I'm not interested in dating right now." Or, "No one special has caught my eye yet."

Let's say that your child doesn't like a particular cousin. And if their cousin is annoying them then there are a few options. Your kid might say something like, "I'm not interested in doing ______ (fill-in-the-blank)." Or, "Hold that thought, I'll be back." And your child can walk into another room. They'll see that same cousin again during the family get together and they can try again.

