Most kids don't like the word "no". Teenager, Isaiah Tucker, from Madison, Minnesota, didn't let the word "no" stop him when his parents said that they couldn't afford a trip to Disney World. "No" actually spurred him to bake more than 3,500 cupcakes. With the money he earned, he payed for a family vacation to Disney World where he celebrated his 14th birthday.

Isaiah's story got us thinking of ways that you as a parent, can help your own kids when they face challenges. One of the best things you can do is help your kids find solutions. Encourage them not to give up, but to persist until they find a solution. Action leads to results. The goal is to be unstoppable.

