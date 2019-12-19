When you think of Christmas, you think of Santa Claus. Many kids love to visit Santa to let him know what they want for Christmas. But, not all kids feel this way. Some body language signs that your child is feeling nervous or scared and doesn't want to see Santa. If you're holding your child then they might wrap their legs tighter around you.They might grip your arms or shoulders or lean their body closer to yours. For kids who are standing beside you, they can grip your legs tighter or hide behind your legs. They might look away from Santa. Their breathing rate might increase or they might breath harder because they're feeling anxious.

Sometimes, Santa has had a busy day and can be feeling a bit tired. Some signs that Santa might not be in the jolliest mood is listening to their voice. A flat voice with no inflection lets you know that they're not feeling happy or excited. If Santa doesn't smile at your child or doesn't give look at your child then something is off. Or, they might half-heartedly attempt to get your kid on their lap. Santa should greet each child enthusiastically.

When kids don't want to see Santa, many parents wonder if they should force their child. For young kids, you shouldn't force them because they can develop a stronger fear of Santa. This defeats the purpose of visiting Jolly Old St. Nick. An option is to get in the photo with Santa, you can either hold your child or have them stand beside you. And you can put on the side of you that's furthest away from Santa.

