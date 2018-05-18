A taste of summer is driving around the Triad -- quenching thirst, spreading smiles and giving back to the community in the process.

Mitzi and John Dawson are the proud new owners of the Kona Ice truck, which made a stop at the WFMY News 2 studio for the Good Morning Show's 'Food Truck Friday.'

The Kona Ice truck dispenses shaved ice (snow cones), and patrons can serve themselves with the variety of flavors on tap outside the truck.

The vehicle is serving communities in more than one way. The Dawsons have pledged to give 20 to 25 percent of sales to various non-profit programs.

The truck will primarily stay in and around Rockingham County but will pop by the Summerfield Founders' Day Festival May 18 and 19.

© 2018 WFMY