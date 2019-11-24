GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Lawndale Baptist Church in Greensboro is getting the community ready for Thanksgiving again this year. The 'Feeding the 5000' event is Tuesday, November 26. There will be 1,000 boxes for the first 1,000 families. Each box feeds 5-7 people.

Lawndale Baptist Church Pastor, Dr. Joe Giaritelli says, "people camp out in the church's parking lot overnight before the event." He also says that isn't necessary but it is good to get to the church 20 or 30 minutes before the event starts.

Feeding the 5000 takes place at Lawndale Baptist Church, 3505 Lawndale Dr. Greensboro, 27408. The event is Tuesday at 9:00 and goes until all of the food is gone.