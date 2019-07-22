Phone courtesy has always been in fashion, but when phones became smart, it seems we lost a few brain cells. Thank goodness there's an entire month dedicated to cell phone etiquette. We're sharing tips you may have forgotten.

There are several common mistakes that you might be making. If you constantly check your phone then it gives the impression that you're preocuppied and not enjoying the company of whoever you're with. If you're expecting an important call or want phone available in case babysitter calls, tell your friend. Make sure you only use phone for these situations.

You talk louder on your cell phone so your voice carries more and people can hear more of your conversation than you realize. Keep you voice low or excuse yourself to finish the call.

Sometimes you think a call is going to be quick, but the person you're talking to is long winded. To show the person you're with that you're annoyed at the long call, you might roll your eyes or make faces to show that you're annoyed. This makes you look bad and will leave your friend wondering if you do the same when talking to them. Politely end your call as quickly as you can or excuse yourself to finish the call. And control your facial expressions and gestures.

So what do you do if you're on the receiving end of an impolite cell phone user? You can change your body language to let them know that they're not being polite. You change your facial expression to show annoyance. Turn your shoulder away from them. You can tap your fingers on the table. Or, you can tap at your watch or wrist to indicate that you'd like them to wrap up the call.

