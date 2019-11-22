GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — For months, Triad churches have been collecting all the items fit to feed a Thanksgiving feast to thousands in our community.

Congregations will start handing out turkeys, dressing and vegetables Saturday, November 23, 2019, and next week.

If you need a hot plate of food or bags of groceries to make your own Thanksgiving meal, head to Center City Park in Downtown Greensboro Saturday. The Victory Center is hosting its pre-Thanksgiving Feeding the Need event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you're in need of just a turkey, the Christ Apostolic Church Bethel Fellowship will be giving them away Saturday, November 23rd.

All you have to do is show up at the church between noon and 4 p.m. The church is located at 1528 Phillips Avenue in Greensboro. You need to bring some form of identification for this event.

The lines start forming early for the Lawndale Baptist Chruch Feeding the 5,000 event happening on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Starting at 9 a.m. the church will hand out boxes of food including turkeys to the first 1,000 families. Each box feeds five people. The church is located at 3505 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro.

Also Tuesday, Williams Memorial CME in High Point continues its tradition of feeding 10,000 people this Thanksgiving. Each box feeds a family of five a turkey, green beans, corn, potatoes, stuffing, yams, and cranberry sauce.

The boxes will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis to the first 2000 families. The address is 3400 Triangle Lake Road in High Point.

If there is another event you know about, let us know. Email news@wfmy.com.