Three scams that will ruin Christmas and how to avoid them

Money expert Ja'Net Adams breaks down the three most-common holiday scams and how you can safeguard your Christmas cash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Christmas Joy, Christmas Spirit, Christmas Grinch! Oh yes, they're out there too! But don't become a victim! Money expert Ja'Net Adams is sharing an important warning especially this time of year.

"We all know that this is the time of year where everyone is a little bit nicer and everyone is in a giving mood, but this is also the time of year that bad characters come out," warned Adams. "This is the time when people try to scam you out of your money."

Adams, who wrote the book, The Money Attractor, shares three ways, scammers are trying to take advantage of you this holiday season. Adams breaks down the scams to watch into three categories.

1. Economy Scams:

"Whenever the economy is bad and people are out of work, there will be scams promising to make you a lot of money quickly. These scams ask you to put in a certain amount of money and you will get a larger amount back. These scams are not new, but now they are using social media now to trap people," said Adams. She points to scams including the fake Sou-Sou, and pyramid groups disguised as investment groups which are all over Facebook. "Know that if someone is offering a great opportunity, but you have to direct message them for the link then more than likely it is a scam."

2. Scarcity Scams:

"Scarcity scams tend to target people who have missed out on a popular item. This can happen all year, but during Christmas time this scam is very easy to pull off because so many popular toys and gadgets sell out. The most common two right now has to do with people selling PS5's on social media as well as a popular doll called Baby Alive Grows Up. I have seen a few people lose money to a scam artist for the PS5. My advice is just to wait for the company to make more and get your Playstation from a legit retailer."

3. Same Old Scams:

"In addition to the other scams, the same old scams are still around trying to steal your money too. Email and phone call scams are the most common. Emails about a bank account that you don't have and phone calls about a car warranty attached to a car you no longer own. In addition to these two also be aware of scams coming through text saying that you won an iPhone or that your Amazon order is delayed. These text messages usually come with a link that can put a virus on your phone that steals your data."

The scammers are persistent and ruthless at taking your money, but the key here is to get ahead of them, follow the warning signs, and avoid falling victim.

"I know that this is the time of the year to relax and be carefree, but don't be so carefree that you fall for a scam that empties your bank account," said Adams.