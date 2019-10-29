GREENSBORO, N.C. — The numbers can be scary when it comes to dealing with lung cancer. 16 people die of the disease every day in North Carolina. Those who get the disease only have about a 18% chance of surviving 5 years.

It's true that anyone with lungs can be diagnosed with lung cancer. In fact, 80% of those who are diagnosed with lung cancer are non-smokers.

So a Triad organization is working to fight those statistics and the stigma surrounding the disease by raising awareness and funding to fight the disease.

The Lung Cancer Initiative is putting on the 12th Annual Greensboro LUNGe Forward 5K Run, Walk and Rally.

It takes place Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Center City Park in Downtown Greensboro.

You can register online until Wednesday or onsite the day of the race starting at 8am. The 5K kicks off at 9:30am with music and events to follow.

Here are the symptoms of lung cancer: