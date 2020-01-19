It's National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Here are some tips to help keep your kids safe. Traffickers base their control on your kid's fears. So they might say something like, "If you don't do what I say then I'll hurt you, hurt/kill your family and your pet." Your child might feel like if they comply then they'll be able to save their family and pets. You as a parent should teach your kids that they should never believe those words. Tell your kids that it's your job to protect your family, pets and themselves.

Some lying words could be "think", "maybe", "possibly" because these words don't make a commitment to what's said. Teach your kids to listen and watch for mismatch in words and body language. You can use movies, TV shows, and real-life examples. The point is to educate not scare your kids.

Some kids will make stupid decisions and need your help but are scared that they'll get in trouble. For example, let's say that your kid gets in a car with someone and end up somewhere that they shouldn't be. They get scared, want help, but are scared to call you. You should tell your kids that if something like that happens that they should call you, no questions asked. The goal is to get them home safe. Have a code word or a keyword that signals that they need your help. Make the word reasonable so that if others hear it set off alarms. Keep up your kid, get them home safely and then ask questions.

