Lying in a resume? Tips for highlighting your skills instead

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With the recent tech layoffs with more on the horizon, many people are polishing their resumes. According to Standout CV, 1700 Americans surveyed revealed that approximately 50% admitted to lying at least once on their resume.

People tend to lie about their work experiences and skills; college degrees and references are common lies found on resumes. Lying is not a good idea because a good internet search can discover many untruths.

Of the 1700 survey respondents, close to 39% get caught during the interview process. With 23% caught before the job interview, 20.9% after the interview, and 10.8% after being hired. Although 70% reported getting caught lying, 30% never did.

Instead of lying on your job resume, prepare one tailored to the job you’re seeking. Emphasize the skills and experiences relevant to the position. Additionally, focus on your achievements and successes in previous employment. Discuss specific examples of how you’ve contributed to projects and solved problems. Further, talk about your shortcomings and where you can see yourself growing.

