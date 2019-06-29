WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Pizza dough for home (Makes 4 pizzas)

Ingredients:

24 oz flour

16 oz cool water

.75 oz kosher salt

.75 oz extra virgin olive oil

1 g fresh yeast

Instructions:

Dissolve yeast in water, pour into stand mixer. Add flour. Mix on 1st speed for 5-6 minutes until dough starts to.come together. Add salt, mix additional 2-3 minutes until salt is dissolved into dough. Add oil, mix an additional 2-3 minutes to incorporate into dough. Dough should be a smooth, solid mass, if not, mix a bit longer until it comes together. Remove from mixer, place dough in large bowl, cover w plastic, and rest overnight in a cool part of your kitchen.

Cut dough into 4 pieces, 10oz each. Shape tightly into balls, sealing the bottom tightly. Let dough balls rest 4-6 hours before use. Alternatively, place dough balls in fridge for up to 2 days, removing at least 4 hrs before baking.

Margherita Pizza at home

Ingredients:

1 dough ball

3oz crushed tomato, a brand you like

Pinch kosher salt

Pinch pecorino cheese

5oz Fresh mozzarella cheese

Extra virgin olive oil

Fresh basil

Instructions:

Preheat oven as high as it will go, about 550 degrees.

Place pizza stone or steel on bottom oven rack during preheat, at least for 1 hr. Right before baking, move stone, carefully, it's very hot, to top rack position.

Open dough balls gently with your fingers, moving clockwise, careful to not push all the air out of the dough, to about 14" in diameter.

Top with tomato, add pinch of salt and pecorino cheese.

Top with freah mozzarella, torn.

Finish with olive oil and torn basil, as mush as you like.

Use a peel to slide the pizza onto the hot stone.

Bake pizza approximately 4-5 minutes, until golden brown and cheese is melted.

Hurry up and eat pizza before someone else does.