Managing being in large crowds as N.C. Folk Festival gets underway

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The three-day NC Folk Fest starts today and ends on Sunday. There will be lots of music, food, and arts and crafts. Culinary delights and music are sure to draw crowds. But not everyone likes crowds. Some people don't like getting too close to others because it invades their personal space. Or, they don't like to be touched by others. And some people want to avoid germs, so they want more space.

There are different ways to deal with crowds. One way is to look for areas where there are fewer people actively. Another is to turn sideways when walking by someone so you don't get too close to them. You can let someone know you're getting closer to them and say, 'Excuse me,' so they can make way. If you're not partial to crowds, locate exits when you get there so you can get away quicker.

