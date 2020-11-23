Ways to manage holiday stress and remain safe amid COVID-19 pandemic

As COVID-19 cases continue to increase across the nation, the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is to celebrate at home with the people you live with.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — More than 1 million COVID-19 cases were reported in the United States over the last 7 days. That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As COVID-19 cases continue to increase across the nation, the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is to celebrate at home with the people you live with.

The CDC says gatherings with family and friends who do not live with you can increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or the flu. For some, being away from family and friends during the holidays can be hard. But, health experts say, hard choices to be apart this year may mean that you can spend many more years with your loved ones.

You should do what's best for you and your loved ones this holiday season. When you talk with your family and friends about holiday plans, it's okay if you decide to stay home and remain apart from others. Remember, the first step in managing stress is taking care of yourself and overall well-being.

“Specifically, you want to make sure that you are taking care of your own wellness, said Dr. Michelle Bucknor, Chief Medical Officer of UnitedHealthcare North Carolina. “So, try to maintain a healthy diet, get enough sleep, get in exercise, and be out with nature. Whatever you typically do, you want to make sure you're managing your stress with things that are going to keep you healthier and more balanced.”

Health experts also suggests making time to take care of your body and staying active to lessen fatigue, anxiety, and sadness. The CDC offers the following tips to help manage stress and remain safe during the holiday season:

Healthy ways to cope with stress

Everyone Can Make Thanksgiving Safer

Wear a mask Wear a mask with two or more layers to help protect yourself and others from COVID-19. Wear the mask over your nose and mouth and secure it under your chin. Make sure the mask fits snugly against the sides of your face.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others who do not live with you. Remember that people without symptoms may be able to spread COVID-19 or flu. Keeping 6 feet (about 2 arm lengths) from others is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.

Wash your hands Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Keep hand sanitizer with you and use it when you are unable to wash your hands. Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.



Attending a Gathering