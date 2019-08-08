GREENSBORO, North Carolina — Market America is preparing to hold its 2019 International Convention at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

It's a global product brokerage and internet marketing company that specializes in one-to-one marketing and social shopping.

JR Ridinger is an American Entrepreneur.

He founded Market America back in 1992 with a goal of putting people first.

Market America's mission is to provide a business system for entrepreneurs, while providing consumers with a better way to shop.

About 25,000 entrepreneurs are expected to attend the convention.

The four-day event is set to kick off on Thursday with a list of celebrities and entrepreneurs set to make an appearance or act as guest speakers.

The convention will also showcase the latest developments in Market America's high-tech approach to retailing and marketing.

Market America says the convention is expected to bring reel in $26 million to the local economy, while also occupying about 80% of the area's hotel inventory.

For more information about the Market America International Convention 2019, click here.