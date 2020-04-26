As recommended by the CDC, everyone is encouraged to wear face masks. We get used to seeing people's faces and noticing how they feel. But, with so much covered, how can we read faces?

Even though the nose, mouth, and cheeks and jaws are covered, you can still see emotions in the eyes. You can still get a sense of emotions by focusing on the eyes. With happiness, the corners of the eyes crinkle.

With sadness, the eyes look heavy, droopy. With anger, the eyebrows straighten and the eyes tend to glare.

With confusion, the skin between the two eyebrows can wrinkle briefly. There's a connection between what your emotions and body language. This means that when you're happy, you'll see body language that's light, airy, almost defying gravity. When you're sad, you'd expect to see slower motions.

With anger, look for tightness in the hands, shoulders, and extremities. With fear, look for stillness or bitterness.

A great way to get better at reading eyes is to watch TV shows or movies and focus on the character's eyes. This way you'll be able to see the various emotions on their faces.

Also, look at their body language and notice what gestures the actor's show when they're feeling happy, mad, sad, confused, scared. You will get a better sense of what to look for in people when you're out.

