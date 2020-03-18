GREENSBORO, N.C. — The coronavirus pandemic is impacting "Meals On Wheels America," a nonprofit organization dedicated to addressing senior isolation and hunger. According to "Feeding America," nearly 5.5 million senior citizens currently face hunger in the U.S. Statistics also show millions of seniors live alone or in social isolation. In fact, researchers say, loneliness and social isolation can be as damaging to health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

"Meals On Wheels" is working to beat the alarming statistics. The nonprofit supports more than 5,000 community-based programs nationwide to fight isolation and hunger for seniors. Through the "Meals On Wheels" senior feeding program, volunteers step up to the plate to deliver 220 million meals to 2.4 million seniors each year in the U.S. Volunteers also provide wellness checks for seniors to help eliminate isolation, address safety hazards, and provide holistic care.

Currently, "Meals On Wheels" is also focused on tackling the coronavirus pandemic. It's a new health threat to older adults and people with serious underlying medical conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes, and lung disease. COVID-19 has forced "Meals On Wheels" to take a slightly different approach in serving seniors at home. Ashlyn Martin is the Assistant Director of "Meals On Wheels of Guilford County." She says volunteers are instructed to wash hands frequently with soap and hot water, wear hand gloves, and use hand sanitizer during the senior feeding program.

"We are placing the meals in a plastic grocery bag and placing those on the clients door," said Martin. "We then allow time for the client to come to the door. Then, the volunteer steps away and calls the client to make sure that the client received their meal."

The new food delivery approach is all about following the CDC's guidelines for social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect the public's health. "Meals On Wheels of Guilford County" implemented the changes earlier this week to prevent the spread of germs, protect volunteers, and keep seniors safe.

"We are asking our social work staff to not go into the homes of clients right now," said Martin. "If they do have to go into a home, we're asking for the visit to be very limited."

Senior Resources of Guilford County is an agency tasked with assisting senior adults. Through the "Meals On Wheels" program, the agency is able to provide more than 400 meals per day to older adults throughout Guilford County. The majority of individuals are housebound and rely heavily on the meal program for nutritional support. On Friday, volunteers plan to deliver a box of 5 meals to seniors across Guilford County. Next week, volunteers and workers with "Meals On Wheels" will meet to discuss additional ways to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak. Meanwhile, additional volunteers are encouraged to sign-up and lend a helping hand. Due to COVID-19, the "Meals On Wheels" program has experienced a drop in volunteers nationwide. To donate, become a volunteer, or to learn more about "Meals On Wheels" fight to end social isolation and hunger for seniors, click here.