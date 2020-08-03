The words you use have a not-so-obvious meaning. Let me explain using an interview between Ozzy Osbourne and Piers Morgan on his show, Good Morning Britain. Piers asked Ozzy questions about his affairs. I'm using direct quotes from the interview as examples.

When talking about his affairs, Ozzy said, "I didn't love any of these people." Using the word 'people' is a way to minimize the importance of the particular women he had affairs with. And it keeps the identity of the women anonymous.

When Piers asked about Ozzy's regrets, Ozzy replied, "...that thing with all the women..." Two words stand out. The word 'that' is a way to distance himself from his actions. And the word 'thing' is a word substitution for affairs. You have to ask yourself why would he use a different word. The word 'thing' is not descriptive. It minimizes what he did. As if he were saying, "you know that thing."

These types of word patterns aren't unique to Ozzy, at some point, you have or you will use these word patterns to take the focus off from what you're saying. You want to know what someone really means. Listen to the words that they say and don't say.

