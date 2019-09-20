BURLINGTON, N.C. — Flu season is quickly approaching.

The CDC is encouraging everyone 6 months and older to get the flu shot early this year.

The agency says there are signs the upcoming flu season could be severe.

After tracking the flu in the southern hemisphere, CDC researchers say, the flu viruses hit about two months early.

In North Carolina, 208 people died from the flu during the 2018-19 season.

Health officials say many of those deaths could have been avoided with a simple flu shot.

But, there are people who don't have health insurance or who otherwise can't afford one.

For that reason, the Medication Management Clinic is once again partnering with Walgreens to provide free flu vaccinations to 100 people.

The shots are being provided on a first-come basis.

The shots will be available starting at 2 p.m. on Friday at the Medication Management Clinic located at 1225 Huffman Mill Road, Suite 102 in Burlington.

"Getting a flu shot is one of the easiest steps a person can take to prevent illness," says Betty J. Kluttz, care manager and eligibility coordinator, Medication Management Clinic. "And of course, we are very grateful to Walgreens for again joining us in caring for our community."

This marks the fifth year that Walgreens has been part of this flu-shot clinic.

The Medication Management Clinic is one of only a handful of clinics across the state that provides free prescription medications to the uninsured.

It is an essential part of the medical safety net for many people who would otherwise end up in an emergency room for care.

For more information about the Medication Management Clinic, click here. For more flu prevention tips, click here.