Meet Tony: 2 The Rescue

Let's get Tony adopted!

You've heard of Tony the Tiger, well get a load of Tony the cat. While he's not on cereal boxes, hes' still great!

In fact, he's named after the popular 70's singer, Tony Orlando. Our friends at Burlington Animal services say he's a gorgeous four-and-a-half-month-old kitten who is ready for his forever family. Tony is being fostered in a home with a large dog and several cats that he gets along well with.

His caretakers believe he will do well in any home, but think he would really shine in a home with some school-age children to entertain him.

If you'd like to meet Tony, just reach out to Burlington Animal Services using the information on your screen.