Baby news! WFMY’s Meghann Mollerus expecting second child

Meghann, her husband and their son are so excited to meet the new addition – a baby girl -- this winter.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Oh, baby!

WFMY News 2 Good Morning Show anchor Meghann Mollerus and her husband, Trevor, are expecting their second child -- a girl -- due to arrive this February.

They welcomed son Christian in early 2020 and are excited for him to be a big brother.

"Christian will be an amazing sibling and best friend to his little sister. He just hopes she'll play trucks with him!" Meghann said.

Meghann announced the happy news on GMS, as part of her weekly 'Tell Me Something Good' segment. She said she is feeling well, and her entire family can't wait to meet the new addition this winter.

"We are so thankful for this newest little blessing coming soon. Thank you for your love, support and prayers!"