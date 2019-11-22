When you hear of body image issues, you automatically think of women. But, men are sharing their side of the story too. Take Henry Cavill, who plays Superman, for example. He recently revealed in an interview that he struggled with body image issues in his younger years. He was called "Fat Cavill" and became confident when he turned to acting.

Acting to the Body Project at Bradley University, research has shown that 95% of college age men don't like something about their bodies. And another study found that 90% of men have some type of negative perception about their bodies. Some men are happy with their physique. Some want the muscular look like Dwayne Johnson and others want the lean look like Brad Pitt. Others don't like that they're going bald. Or, they feel that certain parts of their bodies are too hairy like their chest or back. Many don't particularly like the extra weight in their mid-section.

You don't hear much about male body dissatisfaction because men tend to not talk about it. The perception is that talking about body dissatisfaction isn't masculine. They deal with it by themselves through diet, exercise, hair transplants.

