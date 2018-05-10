GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A fundraising event this weekend promises you will have a good time with plenty of food, fun and entertainment.

And perhaps the best part are the caterers for this event. All the food is prepped, prepared and served on a plate by 50 community chefs; local men who can cook!

Sponsor Chris Barbee explained why guys are taking over the aprons for the Men Can Cook fundraiser.

"The event is one big party and at the end of the day we all know what they underlying cause is and that's for the women of our community," said Barbee. "This is our signature event, so this is the go to for most of the donations and contributions to the center for the year. We serve about 10,000 women a year. So we really stretch every penny that we raise from the event."

The chefs are all men in the community who want to help. They are husbands, dads, service leaders and community partners who have a passion for helping others and can also whip up a great meal.

"We raise about $100,000 from this event. The first one around 15 years ago, I think it was $6,000."

Enjoy the silent auction which features over 200 items and live music provided by the Low Key Trio.

The Men Can Cook event is Saturday, October 6, 2018 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.

It costs $50 for adults and $10 for children 10 years old and younger. Proceeds benefit the Women's Resource Center of Greensboro.

For more information, click here.

On the Good Morning Show, Chris Barbee prepared bacon wrapped scallops. You can make it yourself by following this recipe.

Bacon Scallops in the WFMY News 2 kitchen

Sea scallops

Bacon

Salt, pepper, oregano

Pat dry scallops, add salt, pepper, and oregano. Wrap in bacon and sauté in pan until bacon is cooked, flipping often to get all sides.

Sauce:

Plain yogurt, fresh garlic, tomato paste. Mix to taste. Dip scallops in sauce and eat!

