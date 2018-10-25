GREENSBORO – As we near the season of giving, students at a Greensboro high school are giving up electronics, conveniences and comfort in exchange for a real life lesson in gratitude and service.

In two weeks Middle College at GTCC Greensboro students will sleep outside in cardboard shelters to understand what it's like to be homeless.

The school's student council in conjunction with the service learning department will host a Sleep Out for Homelessness event on Friday, November 9, 2018 from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. the next morning. That night, students will sleep in cardboard shelters of their own construction in the front circle bus pick-up area on the school’s campus.

In addition to raising awareness, the students will also collect funds and donations to help support those who are less fortunate by creating care packages.

“The students participating in this project are taking an active part in a national movement to end homelessness in our country,” said Logan Macon, social studies teacher and student council adviser. “Before this event students will research different aspects of homelessness, try to understand what it really means to sleep outdoors and reflect on what they’ve learned.”

This is the fifth year the school sponsored this event. Last year, more than 50 students participated, assembling more than one thousand care packages and collecting more one thousand pounds of food for local ministries and organizations.

The school is also accepting donations in order to make even more care packages for the homeless. You can drop off toiletry, and non-perishable food donations at the GTCC-Greensboro campus located at 3505 East Wendover Avenue in Greensboro on Friday, November 9th from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.

