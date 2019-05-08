On Friday, we talked about a mom who wanted childless adults to be banned from Disney World. This mom commented on rude behavior from millennials. After the segment on Friday, Igot a Facebook message from Deland Brooks who asked me to talk about what seems to be millennial inconsiderate behavior.

First, we generally agree that a millennial is anyone born between 1981 and 1996 so 22 to 37 year olds.

Is it really a millennial problem when it comes to less social graces?

No, I don't think it's a millennial problem. It's the way of interacting between generations has changed over time. Gone are the days of answering adults with "sir" or "ma'am". Now a days, close friends of parents become part of the family and the Mr. and Mrs. is dropped and it's just first names. And for the older generation it's very different - contrary from when they were growing up. You'll see people across generations who talk on their phone loudly, won't say thank you when you open doors for them.

As far as future generations, kids who are in high school now are dependent on mobile phones to send messages instead of handwritten letters or face-to-face interactions. Many prefer text messages instead of talking. And kids who interact with adults tend not to give as much eye contact or unsure of how to interact with adults. Adapting to different ways/change is difficult, particularly when you think things were all right with your generation's way of doing things. A last point is that many kids hang out with friends in virtual chat rooms while playing video games. They can spend hours hanging out without laying eyes on each other.

