ASHEBORO, N.C. - Millions of students plan on ditching the school bus on Wednesday to participate in International Walk To School Day.

It's a global campaign that promotes healthy lifestyles and safer school routes for students of all ages.

The campaign started back in 1997 as a one-day event with more than 40 countries walking and biking to school on the same day.

More than 5,000 schools registered for the event this year in the U.S., including nearly 300 schools in North Carolina.

International Walk To School Day has led to major changes to help protect students worldwide, such as as long-term walking and bicycling programs, new sidewalks and pathways, enforcement of unsafe driving behaviors and needed policy changes at schools and in communities.

"Walk to School Day is a wonderful opportunity for students, families and neighbors to get outside and experience the benefits of walking in their communities," said N.C. Department of Transportation Deputy Secretary for Multimodal Transportation Julie White. "It also provides the chance to reiterate important reminders about how to stay safe when walking."

This year, NCDOT's Safe Routes to School program's feature event will be at A.B. Combs Magnet Elementary School in Raleigh.

State and local officials will join students and families for the trip to school which starts at Western Boulevard Presbyterian Church at 7:45 a.m.

In addition to being healthier, walking to school also may benefit students' academic well-being more than riding to school in a vehicle.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, students who get more physical activity have better academic success than students who lack exercise.

In North Carolina, research shows, students who take part in National Walk to School Day are six-to-eight times more likely to walk to school regularly.

The growing popularity of Walk to School Day in North Carolina is due in large part to Active Routes to School, a partnership project between the NCDOT and the North Carolina Division of Public Health.

Ten Regional Active Routes to School coordinators are working to make it easier for elementary and middle school students in North Carolina to safely walk and bike to school.

In 2006, just 31 schools participated statewide, a tremendous increase to the more than 250 communities who will participate this year.

To learn more about International Walk To School Day, click here.

