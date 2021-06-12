Monday Motivation: New year, same goals!

There's no problem going into a new year with the same goals if you're committed to achieving them. Here's what you need to know!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The start of a new year signals a fresh start and new beginnings. It can also trigger you to restart a goal you may have dropped at some point during the year.

Good Morning Show viewer, Sarah, had a question about that. She said, "I have my heart set on getting back into the gym on January 1, 2022. I'm serious this time! What do I need to do to mentally or physically prepare myself so I stay committed this time around?"

Health and wellness expert Lynch Hunt said the first step is to establish a clear set of goals and a plan of action.

"To stay committed, it is important to have the right type of goals to see the big picture. Outcome goals are always our main focus," Hunt said. "If your goal is too far ahead of your current abilities, you can lose motivation and mental resilience and end up quitting because it is not happening fast enough. However, process goals are the stepping stones towards our outcomes," he added.

Process goals are the smaller, intermediate targets that help you improve your daily habits, routines, and rituals to ultimately improve your skills, confidence, and keep you motivated.