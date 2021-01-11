Monday Motivation: A.C.T. Now because Action Changes Things

Health and wellness coach, Lynch Hunt answers a question about putting off goals until the new year. Hunt explains the A.C.T. Now acronym and how to take action

GREENSBORO, N.C. — New year, new you! Remember that? Most people make a list of goals and commitments at the beginning of the year, only to realize they haven't reached those goals or even started working on them until the end of the year.

Now that it's November and we're only months away from 2022, you might be doing a little self-check to see how far you've come on your 2021 goals.

A Good Morning Show viewer wrote in about that. TJ said:

"It's November already and I haven't accomplished one thing on my goal list for this year. I've waited this long, should I just pause that for the rest of the year and pick up fresh in 2022?"

Health and wellness expert Lynch Hunt answered the question by sharing a new perspective.

"Being strategic about knowing when to change your behavior actually matters," said Hunt, who owns A.W.O.L. Fitness in Greensboro. "Most people pick the beginning of the year because it gives us an opportunity to wipe the slate clean. But I always say 'A.C.T. Now' because action changes things. Research shows that the start of a new month, after your birthday, or the first day of work after a holiday can be just as motivating as the new year. With that being said, the calendar offers us plenty of opportunities throughout the year to make a fresh start even now," said Hunt.

Hunt says there's no reason to delay or keep putting off your goals. If you're committed to your goal, get started now, so you can reach the target even faster.

"When you find your commitment to your new year's resolution is drifting, you'll find it refreshing to know that you can trigger the same disassociations from the past as you would have felt by starting on New Year's day."