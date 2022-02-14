Health and wellness expert Lynch Hunt shows you how to put self-care first on Valentine's Day.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It is the national day of love! Valentine's Day started out as a day to appreciate the special someone in your life, but as of late, it's turned into a day where self-love is also celebrated.

WFMY News 2 Good Morning Show viewer Michelle wrote in about that.

She said:

"It looks like I'm spending another Valentine's Day alone. Dating over 50 is the worst," she said. "I want to spend more time working on me anyway. Being alone on this so-called day of love can be a good thing. How do I make the most of it?"

Health and wellness expert Lynch Hunt said it's easy to get caught up in the stress of Valentine's Day, especially if you're single and in a period of loneliness during the pandemic.

Hunt said loving yourself starts with spending more time making yourself happy.

"You're going to make the most of this day by expressing self-love and celebrating yourself," said Hunt, who owns A.W.O.L. Fitness in Greensboro.

"I want you to unplug from everything. Turn off your phone, your TV, your tablet, and your computer and just think about treating yourself to something you always wanted and not feeling guilty because, remember, this is a celebration," Hunt said.

Celebrating yourself and enjoying who you are is something most people don't do enough.

"Celebrating yourself makes you feel good inside and that reflects on the outside. When you celebrate yourself, you take the time to be genuinely grateful for your life because gratitude is one of the greatest gifts you will ever receive. When you celebrate yourself, you develop a greater appreciation for who you are and that raises your self-worth, your self-esteem, and ultimately your personal value," said Hunt.

Also, remember the most important relationship you'll ever have is with yourself.

"Always keep in mind that you can only love others to the degree in which you love yourself. Take this as an opportunity to fill yourself up with some good old self-love," Hunt said.