Monday Motivation: Do this every day to improve your mood

Health and wellness expert Lynch Hunt reveals the one thing you should do to instantly lift your mood.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Anxious, calm, or happy, people have a wide range of emotions and moods. Our feelings dictate what we do and what we say, so it's important to always keep a level head.

WFMY News 2 Good Morning Show viewer Kollin Josephs wrote in about that.

He said, "Are there any exercises you suggest in order to lift your mood?"

We took Kollin's question to health and wellness expert Lynch Hunt.

"Your mood stems from your attitude and your attitude comes from your perspective," Hunt said. "The way you feel about what you see dictates your reality. To develop and keep a positive mood or mental attitude, you have to find a positive point of focus and center your thoughts around that."

Hunt said to think of it this way. Where your focus goes, your energy flows. When you start to feel your mood shift or you start to have negative thoughts, one step will help shift your mood.

"Pull out your phone or a piece of paper and write down 5 things that you're grateful for. This is going to shift your energy because there is a direct correlation between positive thoughts, positive energy, and positive results," Hunt said.