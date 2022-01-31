Monday Motivation: The power of positive thinking and self-talk

What you tell yourself can lift you up or tear you down which is why positive self-talk is the first step to success

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As you get older it seems, the one thing you want more than anything is more time.

As professionals, parents, homeowners, and even students you're juggling a lot. Your daily to-do list makes finding time to accomplish any new goals difficult.

It's the subject of this week's Monday Motivation question.

A Good Morning Show viewer writes:

"January is ending and at this point, I'll never meet my goals because I haven't even worked out yet. With my kid's schedule, I don't have time to work out after work and I can't seem to wake up early enough before work to work out. I really want to reach my goals but I don't have the time."

Health and wellness expert Lynch Hunt said while finding time in your schedule can be challenging, accomplishing your goals starts with having the right mindset.

"Whether you think you can or you think you cannot, what you tell yourself can lift you up or tear you down and that's why self-talk is the first step to success," Hunt said. "With the right mindset, you can't lose. Our mindset is what allows us to see things through and what empowers us to make changes."

Hunt said if you want to make changes in your life, you have to begin with changing your self-talk.